Matt Lee, asks since the US states Russia must pay for the reconstruction in Ukraine is Israel going to pay for the reconstruction in Gaza.

Matt Lee from AP, asks since the US states Russia must pay for the reconstruction in Ukraine is Israel going to pay for the reconstruction in Gaza.
Observe the US being complete hypocrites once again. Rules based order once again shown to be a complete joke.
Source @Slavyangrad
