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Hospital administrators CAUGHT ON CAMERA scheming to fabricate covid numbers and SCARE the public
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222 views • September 14, 2021
Its absolutely DISGUSTING! These evil monsters are complicit in MASS GENOCIDE, they are serial killers and should be hanged publicly for their crimes IMMEDIATELY
"When the covid plandemic first began in early 2020, I remember thinking (at first) there’s no way this could be fake because hospital administrators and doctors wouldn’t fake covid death numbers or falsely try to scare people through deception."
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-13-hospital-administrators-caught-on-camera-scheming-to-fabricate-covid-numbers-scare-the-public.html
0:00 Shocking Video
9:19 Evil Forces
13:10 Health Care Crisis
23:20 CDC Death Camps
29:17 Food Prices
39:39 Other News
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/0341ddc2-5128-473e-a83b-ebadd22d2090
"When the covid plandemic first began in early 2020, I remember thinking (at first) there’s no way this could be fake because hospital administrators and doctors wouldn’t fake covid death numbers or falsely try to scare people through deception."
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-13-hospital-administrators-caught-on-camera-scheming-to-fabricate-covid-numbers-scare-the-public.html
0:00 Shocking Video
9:19 Evil Forces
13:10 Health Care Crisis
23:20 CDC Death Camps
29:17 Food Prices
39:39 Other News
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/0341ddc2-5128-473e-a83b-ebadd22d2090
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