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Martial Arts champion who had vaccine now leg has been amputated. Share everywhere you can ,
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64 views • November 07, 2021
Description from luk123
PLEASE SHARE THIS MAN'S VERY SAD STORY ON EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM YOU CAN ,,
THIS JAB HAS CLAIMED SO MANY LIVES.. SEEING THIS MAY SAVE ANOTHER .
PLEASE SHARE THIS MAN'S VERY SAD STORY ON EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM YOU CAN ,,
THIS JAB HAS CLAIMED SO MANY LIVES.. SEEING THIS MAY SAVE ANOTHER .
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