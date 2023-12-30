NOTORIOUS ROMAN CATHOLIC ABOMINATIONS ~ X-mass

Psalms 81:9 There shall no strange god be in thee;

neither shalt thou worship any strange god.



The Great Whore of Revelation 17

and Her Golden Cup of All Abominations of The EARTH !!!

These Pictures Speak More Than 1000 Words as The Very Word of God Declares About The Great Whore !!









