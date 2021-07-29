Xie Feng Recites Two Lists After Tianjin Talk To Humiliate US & Brainwash Laobaixing

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7/26/2021 CCP’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng recites the two lists: one of which is the List of U.S. Wrongdoings that Must Stop and the other is the List of Key Individual Cases that China Has Concerns with, after the Tianjin talk with US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to humiliate the US and brainwash Laobaixing.