More Signals Of An Oncoming Crash

Signals are increasing of an oncoming economic, banking system, and market crash.

This video takes a look at the signals of destabilization of the most leveraged and speculative sectors being impacted by the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of liquidity and credit in the debt-dependent economy it, and all Western central banks, have created.

----------------------------------

My social media platforms:

Substack: jensendavid.substack.com

Gab: gab.com/DavidJensen

Gettr: gettr.com/user/JensenDavid

Telegram: t.me/Global_Political_Events