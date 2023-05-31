Create New Account
More Signals Of An Oncoming Crash
David Jensen
Published 16 hours ago

Signals are increasing of an oncoming economic, banking system, and market crash.

This video takes a look at the signals of destabilization of the most leveraged and speculative sectors being impacted by the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of liquidity and credit in the debt-dependent economy it, and all Western central banks, have created.

----------------------------------

