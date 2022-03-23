The Wartime Presidency, Part IV, Nuremberg 2.0 - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 10 Jan 2022

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐕, 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 2.0 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 10 𝐉𝐚𝐧 2021I consider this article / video to be possibly the most significant video in this playlist thus far. In this article / video SLAG compares the Covid pandemic to the Nazi activities 1933 to 1945. Then he explains the subsequent Nuremberg trials and the Nuremberg Code of Medical Ethics. He points out that Code has been primarily ignored in the medical community. It's only one page and I encourage people to read it, possibly even show it their doctor that promotes Covid vaccines.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 (1947) - 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬The importance of the revival of the Nuremberg Code of Medical Ethics has been exemplified by the Covid pandemic, the experimental vaccines and their being forced on people. The medical community and governments have been committing definite violations of the Nuremberg Code of Medical Ethics. Thus Nuremberg 2.0 is coming, with Anthony Fauci front and center, but many others.In addition to medical issues, SLAG suggests that the Democratic Party might be tried as a criminal organization, just as the NAZI Party was tried as a criminal organization in the Nuremberg trials. That was done to disallow such defenses as "I was just following orders", "I wasn't aware of what was happening", or "I was only an accountant."The narrator does show the text as he narrates, but the text is pretty small and sometimes blurred. He takes a music break at 46:33 to 50:25. I've been unsuccessful in editing out that break in the reading.One can read the text from the article link above. Or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.