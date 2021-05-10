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CHINA PLA PLOTTED IN 2015 TO WEAPONIZE CORONAVIRUS TO CRASH U.S. MEDICAL SYSTEM
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60 views • May 10, 2021
oday on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall investigates how China had plans to weaponize SARS/COVID years ago, in an effort to overwhelm the health system in the US and abroad. The team also looks at the impact of the hack of the Colonial Pipeline, and the impact of on the fuel supply across seventeen states.
Flames have erupted on the Temple Mount, and the custodial keys to the AL-Aqsa Mosque are now in the hands of the IDF in the midst of unrest in Jerusalem.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/10/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Flames have erupted on the Temple Mount, and the custodial keys to the AL-Aqsa Mosque are now in the hands of the IDF in the midst of unrest in Jerusalem.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/10/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
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