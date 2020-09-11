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Vaccine Ingredients Do Enter The Blood Brain Barrier! - DR. Larry Palevsky MD . Testimony Connecticut
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146 views • September 11, 2020
Eye opening statements by DR. Larry Palevsky MD .
Live broadcast testimony from Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD. to defend people from the removal of fundamental rights and freedoms. Politicians make decisions on vaccines based on lies and misleading information. February 19th, 2020, Public Health Committee, Public Hearing on Vaccination Proposals, Legislative Office Building, Hartford, Connecticut. *There is a movement underway to fear people into vaccinations.*
Live broadcast testimony from Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD. to defend people from the removal of fundamental rights and freedoms. Politicians make decisions on vaccines based on lies and misleading information. February 19th, 2020, Public Health Committee, Public Hearing on Vaccination Proposals, Legislative Office Building, Hartford, Connecticut. *There is a movement underway to fear people into vaccinations.*
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