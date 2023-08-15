Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Low water level for Avon Descent; Planting large SEXY eucalypt saplings from pots not the best strategy MVI_3527,3540merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
229 Subscribers
Shop now
17 views
Published 15 hours ago

Almost every week for decades I visit this spot on the Swan-Avon River in Woodbridge, near Midland, Western Australia. It is a favourite place of mine. I learn about weeds, birdlife, flooding, people, dogs, heatwaves, skull rowing, aeroplanes, and much more besides.

Keywords
environmentgardenlifeclimateculturefitnessduckshomecold weatherswan-avon rivermagpieseucalyptsdockcanoesrowing scullsguildford grammar co-edfemale scull teamswinter trainingrowing prowessmudlarkskayaks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket