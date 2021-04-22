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Ozone News #7: FDA Approves SuperSaturated Oxygen Technology for Heart Attack Patients (UNCENSORED EDITION)
The Power of Ozone
The Power of Ozone
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Ozone News #7: FDA approves SuperSaturated Oxygen Technology for Heart Attack Patients (UNCENSORED)

1. The FDA has approved a new invention which delivers 7 to 8 times the usual oxygen amounts to patients who have suffered a heart attack.
https://crawfordcountynow.com/local/avita-health-system-first-to-treat-heart-attack-patients-with-supersaturated-oxygen-therapy/

2. 15 to 20% of the citrus industry in South Africa uses ozone during food packing to maintain freshness of produce and prolong shelf-life. The company sees a huge market potential for its non-toxic technology:
https://www.freshplaza.com/article/9313046/south-african-ozone-sterilisation-technology-hasn-t-been-a-hard-sell-says-chief-technology-officer/

3. NeoMed Institute on Cyprus has a new toy: a nano oxygen bubble bath
https://www.neomedinstitute.com/blog/2021/4/16/nano-bath-therapy

4. Ozone therapy under attack: Italian researchers come to the conclusion that ozone has no medicinal value based on three cases of severe adverse effects after ozone injections into the cervical spine, which recovered completely after 48 hours:
https://medicaldialogues.in/neurology-neurosurgery/news/ozoneinduced-encephalopathy-a-harmful-result-of-ozone-therapy-76619

5. Two case reports of Covid from Egypt: total recovery after insufflations of 2 LITERS of ozone rectally:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42399-021-00895-3

6. A controlled, randomized trial with 60 Covid patients is performed, 30 in the ozone, 30 in the control group. Result: “ozone group has shown clinically significant improvement in the mean values of all the parameters tested compared to ST Group. However, statistical significance were only observed in RT-PCR negative reaction (P = 0.01), changes in clinical symptoms (P < 0.05) and requirement for Intensive care (P < 0.05). No adverse events were reported in OZ group, as against 2 deaths reported in ST group.”
https://thepowerofozone.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/RI-MiAH-Covid.pdf

7. Ryan Sutter, a Bachelorette star, is treating a mystery illness with hyperbaric oxygen.
https://people.com/health/ryan-sutter-hyperbaric-chamber-heal-from-mystery-illness/

8. A music teacher restores his hearing by 99% after around 20 HBOT treatments:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/watch/umkc-music-professors-hearing-restored-after-therapy-in-hyperbaric-oxygen-chamber/vp-BB1frGV2

9. New product which improves your circulatory and respiratory systems:
https://thepowerofozone.com/gw99

10. Back in stock: EWOT, Exercise With Oxygen Therapy:
https://thepowerofozone.com/h55e
Use code TPO7D for 7% on Promolife products.

Consult with the Crazy Ozone Lady:
https://thepowerofozone.com/consulting/

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