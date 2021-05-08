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YAHUSHUA (JESUS) Prophecy 92 Excerpts about a dark fake jesus Evangelical Prosperity Pimps like fallen angels Hinn, Hagee, Copeland, others! Most EPPs will never see Heaven mirrored
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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148 views • May 08, 2021
this is a mirrored video

Epic song by Brother Carman Step of Faith link here below
https://www.brighteon.com/0657179d-2403-4837-a625-4c5f2bee8789

Prophecy 92:
Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD and I Beat the Wolves Away!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received October 27, 2007 ֠Released November 17, 2007

I plead the SHED BLOOD OF YAHUSHUA over this video and thumbnail picture of pathetic serpent Kenneth Copeland in YAHUSHUA'S NAME


Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm
Keywords
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