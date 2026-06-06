Prophecy News Watch Headlines Sabbath June 6Th, 2026 Super Late; persevered through dark force attacks edition...

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The World Is Approaching "Tank Bottoms" - Very Painful Oil Shortages Are Ahead
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10061
The AI Wars: A Society Divided By The Rise Of The Machines
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10060
The Queers For Palestine Paradox: 10,000 Celebrate Pride In Jerusalem
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10059
New York Wants To Erase "Mother" And "Father" From Law
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10058