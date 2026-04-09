WA Budget Cuts Hit HARD: Campgrounds Closing & Retail Theft Funding VETOED

Washington State is making major budget decisions that are impacting both public land access and retail crime enforcement. Campgrounds and recreation sites across the state are facing closures and reduced maintenance, while Governor Bob Ferguson has vetoed funding meant to continue a retail theft pilot program—despite rising organized retail crime.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how these two decisions connect, what they reveal about state priorities, and how they impact everyday Washington residents, small businesses, and local communities.

From Discover Pass fee increases to declining trail maintenance, and from rising theft to vetoed enforcement funding—this is a deeper look at what happens when budget pressures collide with real-world consequences.





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