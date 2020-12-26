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News You Need to Know, Some News You Really Need To Know - This is Your Life, Only To Get Worse (MIRRORED)
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488 views • December 26, 2020
News You Need to Know, Some News You Really Need To Know - This is Your Life, Only To Get Worse (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/phlMUP1zKUQ
I apologize for not providing links, but YT algorithms spot them, and then YT hits you with a strike. i will be posting this video on lbry.tv, with links. the links to my lbry.tv channel is below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/phlMUP1zKUQ
I apologize for not providing links, but YT algorithms spot them, and then YT hits you with a strike. i will be posting this video on lbry.tv, with links. the links to my lbry.tv channel is below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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