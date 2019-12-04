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7/7 Ripple Effect 2 (MIRRORED)
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107 views • December 04, 2019
7/7 Ripple Effect 2 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Staffan Enbom at:-
https://youtu.be/kwyzpzEgUWE
http://jforjustice.net/
Muad'Dib's expanded new version of the acclaimed original 7/7 Ripple Effect.
After being unlawfully jailed for 157 days based on trumped-up charges, and the BBC making a dedicated hit-piece on the original 7/7 Ripple Effect, the film-maker Muad'Dib expands upon the original film and has added over 60 minutes of new material connecting the dots of what most likely really did happen in London on July 7th 2005, when 3 tube-trains and a double-decker bus were exploded.
Watching this film should leave the viewer no doubt that the crimes and murder committed in London were done by other organizations than by claimed by the official and corporate media.
"I must say, in my opinion this is a masterpiece. In less than an hour, the film explains how this whole event was planned, how it was staged, what went wrong, how the authorities sought to cover it up and the failure of the press to cover it adequately. I think it is as marvellous a microcosm for understanding the nature of inside-jobs as anyone has ever produced, so I must congratulate you and tell you how much I admire your work."
- James H. Fetzer, professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota about the original 7/7 Ripple EFfect.
"It is an example of critical journalism thatdraws wholly on public news sources to formulate a controversial, but plausible, theory. After deploying three different theories of truth to develop insights into new and existing evidence, it is the BBC / Government theory that has alower level of correspondence with known .facts., is incoherent to the point of being implausible, and is more likely to distort its reports because of institutional controls and political pressures."
- Rory Ridley-Duff Ph.D., senior lecturer in human resource management and organisation behaviour, Sheffield Hallam University.
Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Only Truth You Know
Artist
Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice
Album
Slow Burnout
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Frownland Records)
Song
Npokmop
Artist
Eric Serra
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Music Division MCA); UMPG Publishing, and 7 music rights societies
Mirrored from YouTube channel Staffan Enbom at:-
https://youtu.be/kwyzpzEgUWE
http://jforjustice.net/
Muad'Dib's expanded new version of the acclaimed original 7/7 Ripple Effect.
After being unlawfully jailed for 157 days based on trumped-up charges, and the BBC making a dedicated hit-piece on the original 7/7 Ripple Effect, the film-maker Muad'Dib expands upon the original film and has added over 60 minutes of new material connecting the dots of what most likely really did happen in London on July 7th 2005, when 3 tube-trains and a double-decker bus were exploded.
Watching this film should leave the viewer no doubt that the crimes and murder committed in London were done by other organizations than by claimed by the official and corporate media.
"I must say, in my opinion this is a masterpiece. In less than an hour, the film explains how this whole event was planned, how it was staged, what went wrong, how the authorities sought to cover it up and the failure of the press to cover it adequately. I think it is as marvellous a microcosm for understanding the nature of inside-jobs as anyone has ever produced, so I must congratulate you and tell you how much I admire your work."
- James H. Fetzer, professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota about the original 7/7 Ripple EFfect.
"It is an example of critical journalism thatdraws wholly on public news sources to formulate a controversial, but plausible, theory. After deploying three different theories of truth to develop insights into new and existing evidence, it is the BBC / Government theory that has alower level of correspondence with known .facts., is incoherent to the point of being implausible, and is more likely to distort its reports because of institutional controls and political pressures."
- Rory Ridley-Duff Ph.D., senior lecturer in human resource management and organisation behaviour, Sheffield Hallam University.
Notice
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Only Truth You Know
Artist
Chief and TheDoomsdayDevice
Album
Slow Burnout
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of Frownland Records)
Song
Npokmop
Artist
Eric Serra
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Music Division MCA); UMPG Publishing, and 7 music rights societies
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