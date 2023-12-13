ShaDoWCa7 sings Captivate Me (Nick and Anita Haigh) Celtic Worship

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on October 8, 2017 along with her original description:

"This is my cover of the Celtic worship song "Captivate Me" by Nick and Anita Haigh (Heartcry). I composed all the background music, and I am singing three-part harmony. :)

To God be the Glory! ♥"

Lyrics: Captivate Me

Speak to me, speak to me,

Fill my heart with passion!

Speak to me, speak to me,

Let my heart rejoice!

Speak to me, speak to me,

Stir again my First Love!

Speak to me, speak to me,

Let me hear Your voice!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let me hear Your voice!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let me hear Your voice!

Cover me, cover me,

Comfort for this aching!

Cover me, cover me,

Mercy for my sin!

Cover me, cover me,

Vision for this blindness!

Cover me, cover me,

With Your righteousness!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

With Your righteousness!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

With Your righteousness!

Circle me, circle me,

Wrap Your arms around me!

Circle me, circle me,

Safely in Your Love!

Circle me, circle me,

Let me feel Your presence!

Circle me, circle me,

Let me feel Your Love!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let me feel Your Love!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let me feel Your Love!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let me hear Your voice!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

With Your righteousness!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let my heart rejoice!

Captivate me! Captivate me! Captivate me!

Let me feel Your Love!

