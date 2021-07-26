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THE GREAT GLOBAL RESET - Machine merge - It's all about Eugenics and Genetics - A NEW WORLD ORDER!
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198 views • July 26, 2021
Matthew Ehret - author and historian interviewed by lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Viviane Fischer. Matthew Ehret is talking about eugenics (world population reduction) and transhumanism and the history of it. He is also talking about who supported Adolf Hitler financially to start his genocide.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO4BmDEE8zw
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO4BmDEE8zw
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