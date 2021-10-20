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I ASK FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK AND DENIED EVEN AFTER I OFFER TO TAKE SPANISH CLASSES
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41 views • October 20, 2021
Globalist Fake News and Multinational big business cartels are claiming there's a worker shortage. Is this really true or a cover to excuse importing millions of low skilled, diseased, uneducated illegal aliens to destroy the USA and Europe middle, working class and replace with obedient, slave workers?
FYI: While millions of healthy US citizens are being mandated by big employers to take dangerous, experimental poison injections, the illegal alien workers are not required by govt. to be injected or tested for Malaria, TB and other deadly diseases that used to be rare in the USA and Europe.
Incident Description: I asked for work was denied even though offering to take Spanish classes. All workers I observed were foreign latino, speaking spanish(this was corroborated by my first visit). I observed no US citizen white or black workers in crew.
I observed over 10 concrete pavement workers, approx.10-20.
Suspected violations of USC Article 4, Section 4, US Title 8 Section 1324, 1964 Civil Rights Act, Public Health orders, 13th and 14th Amendments, EEOC discrimination laws.
Location: Foundation for Blind and Public sidewalk paving(taxpayer $ financed)
13th Place and Northern Ave
Phoenix AZ
Criminal Perpetrator Companies:
Kitchell General Contractor
1707 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Open ⋅ Closes 5PM
(602) 264-4411
Degan Concrete Paving
Construction company
103+ Employees(Suspected at least 10-20 illegal aliens)
1402 N 24th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Open ⋅ Closes 5PM
(602) 795-8475
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
FYI: While millions of healthy US citizens are being mandated by big employers to take dangerous, experimental poison injections, the illegal alien workers are not required by govt. to be injected or tested for Malaria, TB and other deadly diseases that used to be rare in the USA and Europe.
Incident Description: I asked for work was denied even though offering to take Spanish classes. All workers I observed were foreign latino, speaking spanish(this was corroborated by my first visit). I observed no US citizen white or black workers in crew.
I observed over 10 concrete pavement workers, approx.10-20.
Suspected violations of USC Article 4, Section 4, US Title 8 Section 1324, 1964 Civil Rights Act, Public Health orders, 13th and 14th Amendments, EEOC discrimination laws.
Location: Foundation for Blind and Public sidewalk paving(taxpayer $ financed)
13th Place and Northern Ave
Phoenix AZ
Criminal Perpetrator Companies:
Kitchell General Contractor
1707 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Open ⋅ Closes 5PM
(602) 264-4411
Degan Concrete Paving
Construction company
103+ Employees(Suspected at least 10-20 illegal aliens)
1402 N 24th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Open ⋅ Closes 5PM
(602) 795-8475
Subscribe, follow, like, share, contribute $ to "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on Gab, Youtube, Brighteon, Bitchute for "Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency".
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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