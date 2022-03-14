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Protecting the Free World
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20 views • March 14, 2022
"I preserve nations, their languages, and traditions. It’s me who doesn't let the US government turn the world into its puppet. It’s me who helps the world to be free from being the slaves of the dollar. They won’t tell you the truth about me. You are being lied to so that you can justify the war crimes of Ukrainian Nazis and American intelligence services. Nazism was resurrected in Ukraine by the hands of US intelligence services and its European minions. In Ukraine, they openly glorify those who served Hitler. At a UN meeting in December 2021, Ukraine and USA voted against prohibiting the resurrection of Nazism around the world. Think about it." - Russian Bear (Vitaly)
Marine1063 translated this video.
Marine1063 translated this video.
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