PATRICK LANCASTER: 25JUL22 - Ukraine War, Mentally Challenged Man Tortured Near Lysychansk

In The Days leading up to Russia and the LPR forces fully taking control of Lysychansk we met a Mentally Challenged Man that was Arrested & He Claims Ukraine Mentally Tortured him.

In this report we show you his story Filmed In Late June #russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you. Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on

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