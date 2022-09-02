The Digital RMB and the Internationalization of the Digital RMB are the Financial Nuclear Bomb

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gct3033
08/31/2022 Miles Guo: “Seclusion without economic isolation” will be the master economic strategy after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. The financial nuclear bomb I talked about today is not about the RMB to USD exchange rate. The digital RMB and the internationalization of the digital RMB are the real challenges to dollar dominance