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Clay Clark's former Boss | "I've Doubled My Business Every Year I've Worked w/ Clay Clark"
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54 views • April 21, 2022
Want to Grow Your Business?
Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Learn More Today At:
www.Thrivetimeshow.com/EOFire
Learn More About Tim Redmond Today At:
www.RedmondGrowth.com
Tim Redmond shares how grew a company from 2 employees to 350 employees and the art of creating a scalable sales system and how Clay Clark and Tim Redmond have worked together to double the size of Redmond Growth every year.
Show Notes – https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mZUpFwRAVDR46wOahKcNC5HhSeDpSXA-BJgxJOdOxjM/edit?usp=sharing
Book recommendations:
The Ultimate Sales Machine by Chet Holmes – https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Sales-Machine-byHolmes/dp/B006DKN4IQ/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=the+ultimate+sales+machine+chet+holmes&;qid=1581254664&s=audible&sr=1-3-catcorr
High Trust Selling by Todd Duncan – https://www.amazon.com/High-Trust-Selling-Money-Stress/dp/B0002QU5D4/ref=sr_1_2?crid=4EVIMCN8F6N8&;keywords=high+trust+selling+todd+duncan&qid=1581254612&sprefix=high+trust%2Caps%2C167&sr=8-2
When I was 19 years old I first got hired to work for the company that you helped to grow from 2 people to over 350 people…I’d love if you could share with our listeners what the company was and how you guys started it?
How did you get your first 10 customers?
When did you start to gain and really feel like you were gaining traction?
What was the most challenging aspect of growing tax and accounting software?
Why did you guys decide to sell the company to Tax and Accounting Software?
After you guys sold the business, what did you do next professionally speaking?
I would love you to share how we first got reconnected?
How long have you and I worked together at this point?
What kind of impact do you feel like that our relationship has had on your growth?
How many clients do you have at this point?
What would you attribute your rapid growth to?
What kinds of systems have you implemented as a business since we started working together again?
What is the vision for Redmond Growth for the next 3 years?
How would you describe our relationship to our listeners?
I had the opportunity to mentor your son Robert…why did you decide to have me work with him?
What is his role with Redmond Growth today?
Why are you passionate about growing Redmond Growth?
Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Learn More Today At:
www.Thrivetimeshow.com/EOFire
Learn More About Tim Redmond Today At:
www.RedmondGrowth.com
Tim Redmond shares how grew a company from 2 employees to 350 employees and the art of creating a scalable sales system and how Clay Clark and Tim Redmond have worked together to double the size of Redmond Growth every year.
Show Notes – https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mZUpFwRAVDR46wOahKcNC5HhSeDpSXA-BJgxJOdOxjM/edit?usp=sharing
Book recommendations:
The Ultimate Sales Machine by Chet Holmes – https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Sales-Machine-byHolmes/dp/B006DKN4IQ/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=the+ultimate+sales+machine+chet+holmes&;qid=1581254664&s=audible&sr=1-3-catcorr
High Trust Selling by Todd Duncan – https://www.amazon.com/High-Trust-Selling-Money-Stress/dp/B0002QU5D4/ref=sr_1_2?crid=4EVIMCN8F6N8&;keywords=high+trust+selling+todd+duncan&qid=1581254612&sprefix=high+trust%2Caps%2C167&sr=8-2
When I was 19 years old I first got hired to work for the company that you helped to grow from 2 people to over 350 people…I’d love if you could share with our listeners what the company was and how you guys started it?
How did you get your first 10 customers?
When did you start to gain and really feel like you were gaining traction?
What was the most challenging aspect of growing tax and accounting software?
Why did you guys decide to sell the company to Tax and Accounting Software?
After you guys sold the business, what did you do next professionally speaking?
I would love you to share how we first got reconnected?
How long have you and I worked together at this point?
What kind of impact do you feel like that our relationship has had on your growth?
How many clients do you have at this point?
What would you attribute your rapid growth to?
What kinds of systems have you implemented as a business since we started working together again?
What is the vision for Redmond Growth for the next 3 years?
How would you describe our relationship to our listeners?
I had the opportunity to mentor your son Robert…why did you decide to have me work with him?
What is his role with Redmond Growth today?
Why are you passionate about growing Redmond Growth?
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