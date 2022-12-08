Trump Must Act for His Base Before RINOs Divide Them | Dr. Sherwood, Jeff Dornik

President Trump has come under intense scrutiny after his comments about Governor DeSantis and then his announcement for presidential candidacy afterward. More of those who formerly appeared to support him have turned against him. Yet, he continues to make comments that make his troubles deeper.

The MSM, establishment, and the global left are seeking to remove him from the field of support. Does he stand a chance against those which seek to take him down?

If candidate Donald Trump continues to use the same tactics and surround himself with the RINOs he chooses then it's over for him. He must listen to voices of reason and eliminate the problems. People are out of emotion and will turn to others which may divide and conquer the America First agenda.

The run-off election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is watched. The results show much of the same and the establishment and leftists further will prove that we are behind in the battle for regaining America.

Dr. Mark Sherwood returns to discuss blood transfusions in light of spike proteins from the mRNA vaccine. Can people be safe any longer?

Underlying conditions were pushed to the forefront during the Covid pandemic. However, was this because of the virus that people were dying or was it a problem before the attack? How should the world react to this underlying truth which is avoided in the movement to reveal the facts?

The evidence of the gain of function bioweapon shows they've used our ailments we've created against us. It is time to come to understanding that we chose to become this way and enabled the health problems to be our weaknesses.

Jeff Dornik joins to discuss the current landscape of Trump and those which are rising to run against him. Has Trump revealed his worldview with his latest Truth posts?

As the fight continues against the globalists we face the real threat of transhumanism. In the war for liberty we must gather the facts and Jeff reveals that our own are working against themselves in the current battle.

If we do not admit the fact that we've allowed the problems to occur and change them then there will never win again. It is time that we use the methods of their own against them. Their weapons of seizure must be used in order to gain ground then eliminate the ability for them to occur.

Will America return to its true founding again?

