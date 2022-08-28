Global Alert News - #368 - Dane Wigington

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GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday August 27, 2022. Dane covers the increased weather whiplash events happening all over the world presently, flipping back and forth between engineered record breaking droughts to record setting floods. Also, no hurricanes this season or even named tropical storms. Where did they go?