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EntertheStars: Trump is Gulliver... 5th of November Back to the Future CONFRIMED [06.01.2022]
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54 views • January 08, 2022
'From the 1939 animated film'
No links... yet, here is mine: Trump is Gulliver
https://www.saatchiart.com/art/Painting-Gulliver-Trump-in-the-divided-land-of-Lillipublicans-and-Blefucrats/644644/3500123/view
https://troymedia.com/viewpoint/trump-gulliver-complex/
https://www.facebook.com/tryonstephen/videos/gullivers-travels-meets-donald-trump/365033011290337/
https://hi-in.facebook.com/stephenptryon/videos/803873263490234/
https://betterlivingthroughbeowulf.com/gulliver-in-trumpland/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+is+Gulliver&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+is+Gulliver&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
--
Welcome to the channel. Please be sure and sub all the channels in the CHANNELS section below. Here on EntertheStars, we all work together, subscribers, the Father above and myself to expose and break down the matrix around us. What is the matrix? Electronic media coming in through all of our senses that is preprogramming us for destruction, deception and spiritual imprisonment. "My people perish because of lack of knowledge."
YT silences dissenting voices through defunding channels like this at any given moment. Ensure the work can continue if you are able below.
--
Casey had to 'pull' this video from YT.
7 hours ago - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvxC_AzswKs
Now on
EntertheStars - 1,616 Followers - 201 views
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/trump-is-gulliver...5th-of-november-back:c
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
--
Acts 20:24
The Gospel
Daniel 12:2-3
2 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.
3 And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.
ENOCH 43
1. I beheld another splendour, & the stars of heaven...he called them all by their respective names, and that they heard.
In a righteous balance I saw that he weighed out with their light the amplitude of their places, & the day of their appearance, and their conversion. Splendour produced splendour; and their conversion was into the number of the angels, and of the faithful.
2. Then I inquired of the angel...and explained to me secret things, What their names were.
He answered, A similitude of those has the Lord of spirits shown thee.
They are names of the righteous who dwell upon earth, and who believe in the name of the Lord of spirits for ever & for ever.
No links... yet, here is mine: Trump is Gulliver
https://www.saatchiart.com/art/Painting-Gulliver-Trump-in-the-divided-land-of-Lillipublicans-and-Blefucrats/644644/3500123/view
https://troymedia.com/viewpoint/trump-gulliver-complex/
https://www.facebook.com/tryonstephen/videos/gullivers-travels-meets-donald-trump/365033011290337/
https://hi-in.facebook.com/stephenptryon/videos/803873263490234/
https://betterlivingthroughbeowulf.com/gulliver-in-trumpland/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+is+Gulliver&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+is+Gulliver&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
--
Welcome to the channel. Please be sure and sub all the channels in the CHANNELS section below. Here on EntertheStars, we all work together, subscribers, the Father above and myself to expose and break down the matrix around us. What is the matrix? Electronic media coming in through all of our senses that is preprogramming us for destruction, deception and spiritual imprisonment. "My people perish because of lack of knowledge."
YT silences dissenting voices through defunding channels like this at any given moment. Ensure the work can continue if you are able below.
--
Casey had to 'pull' this video from YT.
7 hours ago - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvxC_AzswKs
Now on
EntertheStars - 1,616 Followers - 201 views
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/trump-is-gulliver...5th-of-november-back:c
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
--
Acts 20:24
The Gospel
Daniel 12:2-3
2 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.
3 And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.
ENOCH 43
1. I beheld another splendour, & the stars of heaven...he called them all by their respective names, and that they heard.
In a righteous balance I saw that he weighed out with their light the amplitude of their places, & the day of their appearance, and their conversion. Splendour produced splendour; and their conversion was into the number of the angels, and of the faithful.
2. Then I inquired of the angel...and explained to me secret things, What their names were.
He answered, A similitude of those has the Lord of spirits shown thee.
They are names of the righteous who dwell upon earth, and who believe in the name of the Lord of spirits for ever & for ever.
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