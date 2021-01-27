Messages from God - Pray for my Warning to come Quickly

Monday, January 25, 2021: (Conversion of St. Paul)

Jesus said: “My people, you have seen pictures of tanks being taken to Maine as a protection from Chinese troops in Quebec, Canada. You now have seen a train full of tanks in Idaho to protect your people from Chinese troops in Vancouver, Canada. There are also Chinese troops in Mexico. When you saw in the vision how a tank was firing, this could lead to an attempt by China to invade your country. If war does come, I will send My Warning first to give sinners a chance like St. Paul to convert their lives from their evil ways. St. Paul had My brilliant light blind him, as he fell off of his horse. Not everyone has an unusual means to change their lives, but the Warning will be a similar unusual means to convert some sinners. Keep praying for your relatives and friends that those people, who are away from Me, could be saved at the Warning. During the six weeks of conversion time after the Warning, you will be working at a fever pitch to help save souls. Trust in Me to answer your prayers at My Warning.”



(Mass for Al F.’s birthday) Jesus said: “My people, the days are coming soon when Christians will be called terrorists for believing in Me. The evil authorities will seek out those people, who believe in Me, and they will try to kill them. This is the reason why I have had My people build My refuges so My faithful will have a place of safety with My angels protecting them. When your lives are in danger, I will give My faithful an inner locution to come to My refuges within 20 minutes to leave your homes and not return. You will call on Me and I will have your guardian angel lead you to the nearest refuge with a flame. Your angel will put an invisible shield over you, as you will be protected on the way to and at My refuges. Those believers, who do not come to My refuges, will be martyred for My sake. Trust in Me to provide for your needs.”

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