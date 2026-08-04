BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: America Has Become An Antichrist Nation-AUG 4 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
116 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
42 views • Yesterday

We are living in an age when the antichrists no longer hide in dark corners but they stand beneath spotlights, speak from television screens, wear expensive suits, carry government credentials and even walk into the pulpit holding a King James Bible. Jesus Christ warned that the defining characteristic of the last days would not merely be war, disease or political turmoil, but deception. The modern world is drowning in information while starving for truth, and the louder the machinery of propaganda becomes, the more difficult it is for the undiscerning person to separate fact from carefully manufactured perception. But what about the Christian, the Bible believer who should be looking for these things, even anticipating these things? All is not quiet on the western front, and the skies are rapidly darkening. “Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.” 1 John 2:18 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, The COVID era demonstrated how quickly fear could be converted into power. Emergency declarations became lockdowns, dissent was suppressed, institutional narratives repeatedly changed, and millions were pressured to accept medical decisions under threat of losing employment, education or access to ordinary life. Then there is the expanding alliance between government, media, military power, surveillance technology and private capital. Figures such as Peter Thiel represent a technological world capable of collecting, organizing and analyzing information on a scale previous generations could scarcely imagine, while Pete Hegseth represents the polished fusion of television personality, political messaging and military authority. Most disturbing of all is deception inside the professing Church. Political deception can corrupt a nation, but spiritual deception can destroy souls. Charisma, preaching ability, celebrity friendships and institutional reputation must never be permitted to shield abuse, silence victims or prevent serious allegations from receiving an honest investigation. Kenny Baldwin didn’t fall, Jack Schaap didn’t fall, they are literal antichrists targeting the Church, with hundreds more just like them waiting in the wings. This is THE AGE OF DECEPTION – an age in which governments manipulate fear, politicians manufacture loyalty, corporations monetize personal information, media personalities sell carefully constructed narratives and religious institutions protect reputations at the expense of truth. Christian, we are surrounded by antichrists who are with one voice preparing this world to receive the Antichrist. Today we lift all the end times rocks to show you what’s crawling beneath them. Consider this your ‘golden age’ antidote!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICE Requires Ankle Monitors for Haitian TPS Holders in Ohio

ICE Requires Ankle Monitors for Haitian TPS Holders in Ohio

Garrison Vance
Dow Surges 900 Points, S&#038;P 500 Closes Above 7,700 as Oil Falls on Iran Deal Hopes

Dow Surges 900 Points, S&P 500 Closes Above 7,700 as Oil Falls on Iran Deal Hopes

Edison Reed
Australia Finalizes Plan Requiring Tech Platforms to Pay News Media

Australia Finalizes Plan Requiring Tech Platforms to Pay News Media

Edison Reed
ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

Douglas Harrington
If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

Mike Adams
Report: Pentagon Seeks &#8220;Creative&#8221; and &#8220;Unconventional&#8221; Ways to Pressure Iran

Report: Pentagon Seeks “Creative” and “Unconventional” Ways to Pressure Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy