THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: America Has Become An Antichrist Nation-AUG 4 2026

We are living in an age when the antichrists no longer hide in dark corners but they stand beneath spotlights, speak from television screens, wear expensive suits, carry government credentials and even walk into the pulpit holding a King James Bible. Jesus Christ warned that the defining characteristic of the last days would not merely be war, disease or political turmoil, but deception. The modern world is drowning in information while starving for truth, and the louder the machinery of propaganda becomes, the more difficult it is for the undiscerning person to separate fact from carefully manufactured perception. But what about the Christian, the Bible believer who should be looking for these things, even anticipating these things? All is not quiet on the western front, and the skies are rapidly darkening. “Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.” 1 John 2:18 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, The COVID era demonstrated how quickly fear could be converted into power. Emergency declarations became lockdowns, dissent was suppressed, institutional narratives repeatedly changed, and millions were pressured to accept medical decisions under threat of losing employment, education or access to ordinary life. Then there is the expanding alliance between government, media, military power, surveillance technology and private capital. Figures such as Peter Thiel represent a technological world capable of collecting, organizing and analyzing information on a scale previous generations could scarcely imagine, while Pete Hegseth represents the polished fusion of television personality, political messaging and military authority. Most disturbing of all is deception inside the professing Church. Political deception can corrupt a nation, but spiritual deception can destroy souls. Charisma, preaching ability, celebrity friendships and institutional reputation must never be permitted to shield abuse, silence victims or prevent serious allegations from receiving an honest investigation. Kenny Baldwin didn’t fall, Jack Schaap didn’t fall, they are literal antichrists targeting the Church, with hundreds more just like them waiting in the wings. This is THE AGE OF DECEPTION – an age in which governments manipulate fear, politicians manufacture loyalty, corporations monetize personal information, media personalities sell carefully constructed narratives and religious institutions protect reputations at the expense of truth. Christian, we are surrounded by antichrists who are with one voice preparing this world to receive the Antichrist. Today we lift all the end times rocks to show you what’s crawling beneath them. Consider this your ‘golden age’ antidote!