The Liberator #7: The Greatest Shall Be The Least
Not Serving two Masters
Is Jesus for children? According to Luke 9:48 He IS! The greatest shall be the least in the Kingdom of Heaven! So let us be like children! This chapter begins with Jesus sending out the 12, then the feeding of the 5000, and finally, Jesus' instructions on how to be great.

