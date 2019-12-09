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Usurpation: Oppose a Disease at its Beginning
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20 views • December 09, 2019
Exercising power never delegated to it, the federal government "usurps" or steals power from the people. Leading founders warned us that no matter how small a usurpation may be, turning a blind eye to it is what destroys liberty.
Path to Liberty: December 9, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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Path to Liberty: December 9, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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