SOCCER MOMS MUST DIE! - BEFORE THEIR STUPIDITY TAKES US ALL DOWN WITH THEM

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Unsafe_Space
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
The Jewish mainstream Jewsmedia is lying telling us that half of the American population got the Jewish jab. But as we know the Jew media is 100% lies to trick the gullible into their own harm or enslavement. The Jew media can lie all day long but people are waking up and the truth is that only about 15% of the US population has received the Jewish poison. And now the Jewish controlled political class has a problem, what to do will all the Jewish poison that no thinking human being wants or needs. Their answer - MORE BULLSHIT - MAYBE THAT'LL WORK!