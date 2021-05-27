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Virus activation with frequency, DEW's, Mind Control, Massive murder event.....2013 interview with Dr. Barrie Trower
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219 views • May 27, 2021
Here we are told how they planted the viruses all over the world and how they are activated. Also Barrie Trower mentions a huge murder event. This in 2013.
Amazing to see this now that it has begun.
Amazing to see this now that it has begun.
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