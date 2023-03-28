BREAKING: My thoughts on the current crisis | Caroline Glick Clips

Posted 27March2023
Caroline Glick gave her thoughts on the current crisis facing judicial reform and the Netanyahu government in Israel just hours before Prime Minister agreed to pause the reform process. The riots are caused by the EU, US State Department funded "Colour Revolution" in Israel.
