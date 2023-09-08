Create New Account
THE KNIGHTS OF ZION (2019 FULL DOCUMENTARY)
Video Credit HabbeningNetNews 

Centuries after their inception, the #Freemasons' secret rites and rituals remain as mysterious as ever. Even in the boiling political climate we find ourselves in today, the beliefs of this deceptively powerful order remains hidden behind metaphor, symbolism, and charity.
But where do the insidious conspiracies of global control originate from, and do they have any basis in reality? What is the intrinsic relationship between Masonic demeanor and Jewish mysticism? And do these two schools of thought hold a conflict of interest? 
I've put together this documentary in hopes of shedding light on these questions that have continued to confound historians for a millennia. Source http://tiny.cc/HabbeningNetNews

