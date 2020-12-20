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Lone Skater in Calgary, Canada, Forcefully Arrested During COVID Lockdown!
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62 views • December 20, 2020
Lone Skater in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Arrested During Lockdown! COVID "law enforcement." Kid charged with "Violating the Public Health Act" and 2 other charges. Threatened by cops with tasers for skating during Lockdown of fake COVID pandemic! Calgary police "official" Communist statement said "Over 40 people were using the area." However, there were nowhere near 40 when he was forcefully arrested. "Our job is to enforce the laws our elected governments put in place..." Bill C-10 in Alberta is one of 100% dictatorship for all Alberta ministers, passed clandestinely in the Spring of 2020 by the "elected" who betrayed... After video go immediately here to hear this Alberta physician! https://www.brighteon.com/4645441e-5ca0-4a6a-b427-2cc4a903db0d
It was revealed a snitch reported "over 40 skaters (COVID distancing issue) were on the ice." But as one can see, most dispersed by the time of this video. How did these Calgary police determine he was the 41st? They would taser him for skating? Is Canada getting close to Australia's draconian COVID policing tactics?
It was revealed a snitch reported "over 40 skaters (COVID distancing issue) were on the ice." But as one can see, most dispersed by the time of this video. How did these Calgary police determine he was the 41st? They would taser him for skating? Is Canada getting close to Australia's draconian COVID policing tactics?
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