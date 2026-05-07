Uploading this one again from last night, better quality, so will remove the other. New Iran LEGO video on the way, a long one soon about Zorro Ranch. Cynthia

🔥 ‘You came for war, but got cooked instead’: Latest Iranian LEGO toon rips into Trump

The Iranian LEGO cartoon crew just dropped a brand-new animation that goes savage on Trump and his allies, portraying threats of no survivors, destroyed bases, runways vaporized, and Patriot systems obliterated.

The clip doesn’t hold back:

💥 “This ain’t ‘Call of Duty’, these my unzee troops alive. We are waiting for. Come test it. No survivors. If they want to die for Epstein's list and Netanyahu's war. We got the welcome ready, body bags that hit the door. You came for war, but got cooked instead…cheap drones on your millions. Your Patriots broke. Hit Al Udeid hangars. Al Asad runways turned to dust. Bases that took ten years and billions, one night f**ked.



