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X22 Report A 11. 15. 21.
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60 views • November 16, 2021
Ep. 2628a - The [CB] Is Now Blaming Everything & Anything, Losing Economic Narrative
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The [DS]/[CB]/Ds are moving their agenda forward, Schumer want to deplete the reserves then kill off the US oil companies. 17 Nobel prize winners say that the infrastructure bill will save the economy, 17 you say. Yellen is now blaming everything and anything and Psaki says there is no economic crisis.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The [DS]/[CB]/Ds are moving their agenda forward, Schumer want to deplete the reserves then kill off the US oil companies. 17 Nobel prize winners say that the infrastructure bill will save the economy, 17 you say. Yellen is now blaming everything and anything and Psaki says there is no economic crisis.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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