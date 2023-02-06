SHOW NO. 93 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Nov 9th, 2022)

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides
detailed explanations and illustrations of the genesis of the federal income
tax statutes and regulations from 1913 through the present, the understanding
of which is critical to understanding the meaning and scope of the federal income
tax laws as they exist today.
