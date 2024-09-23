WCBS-AM copter 880 footage

The last video of Flight 175 I will upload for now was also the most seen.





Most of us experienced 9/11 through the lens of various news outlets. I remember watching this particular footage of Flight 175 slamming into the South tower and was totally stunned! I can't recall if it was live or a replay but it stuck with me.





I was in secondary-school when this all went down. I remember getting up that morning and being told that something was happening @ the World Trade Center. It didn't mean much to me at the time since i had no idea what that was or where it was. I shrugged it off.





When I arrived at school, it became apparent that we were under attack with the second incident. That whole day, I vividly remember just going from class to class being glued to TV screens. Many TV's had to be rolled out on trollies - does that make me feel ancient lol - as not all classes had a built-in TV.

There would be intermittent discussions directed by the teacher related to what was happening in New York and the Pentagon but any lessons that had been planned that day were totally disregarded. This was a big deal now!





To this day, I still have the full newspaper coverage that was printed on Sept. 12. It's a prized possession now...