Retired California Nurse Has A Question

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https://tinyurl.com/susan-pierce-whistleblower
Hospital Refuses To Help Man Unconscious.
https://www.brighteon.com/6d6784ca-4561-4cc7-9f54-5e2d4cd32403
We Are The Children. TikTok Banned This Video Just As It Was Approaching 1 Million Views, - What Could Be So Dangerous About This, Maybe A Uniting Of The World Against Tyranny?
https://www.brighteon.com/ae8d5b43-7af8-484a-8c36-4af0e3c1d95b
Blind Joe - I Will Not Comply
https://www.brighteon.com/e2c0b04b-1521-464c-8c51-1626caed86f7