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Trust & Faith Builds Healthy Sovereignty
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48 views • March 18, 2022
The easy solution is rarely the best solution when we are seeking truth. The heartfelt solution that resonates with our soul sends a message to every molecule in the universe. When we have trust and faith in ourselves we can overcome the atrocities of evil governments and build healthy communities built on love-centered sovereignty.
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