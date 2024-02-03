Create New Account
Palestinian journalist Islam Bader managed to Return to his Residence in Northern Gaza after a Four-Month Displacement
Palestinian journalist Islam Bader managed to return to his residence in northern Gaza after a four-month displacement to witness the extensive destruction caused by Israeli missiles to his house and neighborhood. He also noted that Israeli soldiers had occupied his home during the invasion.

