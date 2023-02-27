Natalie Winters: The CCP Wants To Turn America Into A Tributary State, Where They Control Us, We Supply Them, But They’re Really In Control

https://gettr.com/post/p29swfs4d20

“The CCP Wants To Turn America Into A Tributary State, Where They Control Us, We Supply Them, But They’re Really In Control. They Already Do An Evilly Brilliant Job Of Distancing Themselves From Their Businesses — Just Because A Company In China Isn’t State-Owned, That Doesn’t Mean It’s Not De Facto Controlled By The CCP. It’s Just The Way The Country Is Set Up, There Really Is No Meaningful Difference Between The Private And Public Sectors.”





@nataliegwinters, Co-host and Executive Editor of the @WarRoom, with @S7Gril talking about the CCP’s plans for the West.





