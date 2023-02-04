The day you hear his voice, harden not your hearts

Psalm 95:7-8 (Old Testament)

7 For he is our God; and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand. To day if ye will hear his voice,

8 Harden not your heart, as in the provocation, and as in the day of temptation in the wilderness:



Hebrews 3:12-19 (New Testament)

12 Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God.

13 But exhort one another daily, while it is called To day; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.

14 For we are made partakers of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence stedfast unto the end;

15 While it is said, To day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.

16 For some, when they had heard, did provoke: howbeit not all that came out of Egypt by Moses.

17 But with whom was he grieved forty years? was it not with them that had sinned, whose carcases fell in the wilderness?

18 And to whom sware he that they should not enter into his rest, but to them that believed not?

19 So we see that they could not enter in because of unbelief.



Isaiah 29:13 (Old Testament)

Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men:



Matthew 15:8-9 (New Testament)

8 This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.

9 But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.

10 And he called the multitude, and said unto them, Hear, and understand:

11 Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man.





Grace, peace and blessings unto you beloved brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. All praise, honor and glory to our Heavenly. Amen



Acts 2:38

Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.



Acts 4:12

Neither is there salvation in no one else, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.



Romans 8:1-8

1There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in CHRIST JESUS, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

2 For the law of the Spirit of life in CHRIST JESUS hath made me free from the law of sin and death.

3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, the Most High coming down in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:

4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.

5 For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit.

6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against the Most High: for it is not subject to the law of the Most High, neither indeed can be.

8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please Most High.



Revelation 12:11

And they overcame him by the blood of lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they did not love their lives to the death.



Matthew 6:33

But seek ye first the kingdom of the Most High, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.



Romans 12:1-2

1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of the Most High, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto the Most High, which is your reasonable service.

2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of the Most High.







"The invisible cage of gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/u6qwhbmsjku2nxw/The_invisible_cage_of_gold.pdf/file



"Der unsichtbare Käfig aus Gold"!

Download: https://www.mediafire.com/file/wo1sa5kt49n2p88/Der_unsichtbare_K%25C3%25A4fig_aus_Gold.pdf/file





Contact: [email protected]



#salvation #eternallife #jesuschrist