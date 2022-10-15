Stew Peters Full Show : 10/14/22 Embalmer Finds BLOOD CLOTS In Vaxxed Corpses

Roger Stone is fighting back against the blatant misinformation that the media is spreading about him.

We NEED fighters like these. Ammon Bundy is fighting for the lives of children who are brutally murdered via abortion.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose the explosion of clots in the bodies of the vaccinated! Embalmer across the globe are TERRIFIED of what they are seeing!

Shelly Garofalo joins to detail how her father died in his garage two days after vaccination. Shelly's father was happy and healthy, and was robbed of his life for doing what he though was right!