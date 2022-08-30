Jeff Crouere on Fox News - Raid on Trump’s home was another ‘partisan adventure’ by the FBI

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Democratic strategist Brad Howard and GOP strategist Jeff Crouere discuss American’s growing mistrust for the FBI and how it will impact voting at the midterm elections. Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.