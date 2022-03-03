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Vaccinated Singer & TV Host Roslan Shah Hospitalized After Suddenly Collapsing on Live TV3 Malaysia Telecast
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874 views • March 03, 2022
From Trump Newsletter
Singer, actor, emcee and television host Roslan Shah suddenly collapsed while being interviewed live on TV3 today.
Roslan, 52, who is recovering at a private hospital, fainted during the live telecast of popular women’s talk show Wanita Hari Ini (WHI) at Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.
While conducting an interview with WHI co-hosts Hawa Rizwana and Fatin Hamimah, he suddenly began to cough and feel dizzy.
Singer, actor, emcee and television host Roslan Shah suddenly collapsed while being interviewed live on TV3 today.
Roslan, 52, who is recovering at a private hospital, fainted during the live telecast of popular women’s talk show Wanita Hari Ini (WHI) at Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.
While conducting an interview with WHI co-hosts Hawa Rizwana and Fatin Hamimah, he suddenly began to cough and feel dizzy.
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