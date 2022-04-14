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Exploring the NJ Cannabis Market
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Today's show includes PCM TV Journalists discussing the state of the NJ cannabis industry.
Guests:
-Tara Misu: CEO & Founder, Blazin' Bakery
-Jill Goldsberry: Publicist, Golden Media Relations
-Heather Allman: Feature Editor, Cannabis Law Report
Episode 929 The #TalkingHedge discusses NJ on Green Rush Live from ProCannabisMedia...
https://youtu.be/SkrMtO95gg4
Guests:
-Tara Misu: CEO & Founder, Blazin' Bakery
-Jill Goldsberry: Publicist, Golden Media Relations
-Heather Allman: Feature Editor, Cannabis Law Report
Episode 929 The #TalkingHedge discusses NJ on Green Rush Live from ProCannabisMedia...
https://youtu.be/SkrMtO95gg4
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