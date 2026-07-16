Why Christianity Is Dying | Chuck Baldwin

An important clip from Chuck Baldwin's interview with EssentialQuinn.

This video clip is taken from my interview with Pastor Chuck Baldwin. Click this link to see the full interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qowhsQ0rUGQ

Pastor Baldwin is one of the finest defenders and preachers of the new covenant of Jesus Christ. When he says Christianity is dying he is referring to the prosperity gospel churches and the Christian Zionist dispensational churches who are now exposed for their false message.

In the interview we discussed how in Britain true believers in Christ are as few as 300k in a population of 68m people. That's .4 of 1%. America is headed the same way. But as more people leave the Zionist, Israel idolising churches in America and reembrace new covenant belief, true Christianity will be much stronger.

Mirrored - EssentialQuinn

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