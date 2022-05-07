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Anna de Buisseret Speech on English Common Law, Know Your Rights.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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2 views • May 07, 2022
Anna de Buisseret Speech on English Common Law, Know Your Rights.

https://rumble.com/v13u6mb-anna-de-buisseret-speech-on-english-common-law-know-your-rights..html

Anna eloquently explains how our English Common Law system should work.

Original Source:-
Anna de Buisseret is an experienced British lawyer and retired army officer speaks at a London freedom rally about the importance of common law. Recorded, May 1, 2022.

https://youtu.be/-sYJkL-M9EQ

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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Anna De Buisseret, English Common Law, Explanation
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explanationenglish common lawanna de buisseret
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