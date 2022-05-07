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Anna de Buisseret Speech on English Common Law, Know Your Rights.
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2 views • May 07, 2022
Anna de Buisseret Speech on English Common Law, Know Your Rights.
https://rumble.com/v13u6mb-anna-de-buisseret-speech-on-english-common-law-know-your-rights..html
Anna eloquently explains how our English Common Law system should work.
Original Source:-
Anna de Buisseret is an experienced British lawyer and retired army officer speaks at a London freedom rally about the importance of common law. Recorded, May 1, 2022.
https://youtu.be/-sYJkL-M9EQ
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Anna De Buisseret, English Common Law, Explanation
https://rumble.com/v13u6mb-anna-de-buisseret-speech-on-english-common-law-know-your-rights..html
Anna eloquently explains how our English Common Law system should work.
Original Source:-
Anna de Buisseret is an experienced British lawyer and retired army officer speaks at a London freedom rally about the importance of common law. Recorded, May 1, 2022.
https://youtu.be/-sYJkL-M9EQ
Thanks for watching .If you'd like to show your support , please like and share, and feel free to leave your comments.
Please consider supporting WTF is Going On by making a donation
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WTFisGoi...
https://www.youtube.com/c/WTFisGoingO...
https://odysee.com/@WTFisGoingOn:bb
https://t.me/WTFisGoingOnOfficial
===========================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Anna De Buisseret, English Common Law, Explanation
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